Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Hits $0.23

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $228,942.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

