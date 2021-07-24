SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $138.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

