SaTT (SATT) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $158,385.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SaTT has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00830966 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

