Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.78

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.78 and traded as high as C$20.50. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.40, with a volume of 60,167 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.16.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.9607127 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

