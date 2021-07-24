SB Management Ltd Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

SB Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,824 shares during the period. 4D Molecular Therapeutics comprises 0.1% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SB Management Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 205,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 77,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $657.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

