SB Management Ltd Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,200,000. SVF Investment Corp. 3 makes up about 0.1% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SB Management Ltd owned about 5.56% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $18,172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $12,016,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $8,080,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $8,080,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $5,353,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 9,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,439. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

