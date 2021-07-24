Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,465.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $2,465.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00122485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00144103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.06 or 1.00203116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.05 or 0.00886129 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

