Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

