Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $159.76

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and traded as high as $165.30. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $164.38, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

