Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 35,076 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 224.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

