Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,114,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

