Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 217.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $462.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

