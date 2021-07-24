Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

