Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

