Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $991,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $14,865,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $154,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $5,111,000.

DHHCU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

