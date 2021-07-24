Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $15,102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

