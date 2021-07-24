Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

