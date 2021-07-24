Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,465. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

