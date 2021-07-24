Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 322,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

