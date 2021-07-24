SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stake Raised by Hein Park Capital Management LP

Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the period. SciPlay comprises 3.8% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.26% of SciPlay worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCPL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 298,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

