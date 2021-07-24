ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0568 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $4,768.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,334,096 coins and its circulating supply is 36,650,485 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.