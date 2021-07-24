Scry.info Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $64,695.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

