Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Untitled Investments LP’s 4th Largest Position

Untitled Investments LP lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 62,696 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 9.2% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $31,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.67. 2,668,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.97. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

