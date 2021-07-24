Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.26. 145,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

