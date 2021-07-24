Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $509,806.00 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002904 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $68.83 million and $509,806.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00410007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.38 or 0.01368665 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,296,695 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

