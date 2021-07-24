Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 122.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 201.6% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $635,147.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

