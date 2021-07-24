Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,733 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

