Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.15 Million

Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $807.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.39 million to $813.90 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SIGI stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

