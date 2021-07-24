Semux (SEM) Market Cap Hits $109,368.10

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Semux has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $109,368.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00024695 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007901 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002703 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

