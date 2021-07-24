Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,468. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

