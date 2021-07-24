Sentinel (DVPN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108,512.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $62.33 million and $108,512.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,248,778,279 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,244,739 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

