Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $290,889.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Sentivate has a market cap of $31.63 million and approximately $290,889.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.47 or 0.00848959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

