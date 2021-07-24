Serum Trading 10% Higher This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Serum has a market cap of $147.63 million and approximately $64.93 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00008574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

