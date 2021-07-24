Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.94.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

