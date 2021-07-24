Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.