Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Shake Shack by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

