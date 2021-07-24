Shard (SHARD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,785.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $5,785.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

