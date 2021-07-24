SHIBA INU (SHIB) 1-Day Volume Hits $319.34 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $319.34 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00114524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00147216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.90 or 0.99779602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.00893638 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

