Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $577,335.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00017694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00122152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00144530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,076.26 or 1.00159578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00884797 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

