SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $104,510.99 and $109.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,974.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,161.18 or 0.06361272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.74 or 0.01344366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00366591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00142587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.99 or 0.00600420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00374536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00289639 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.