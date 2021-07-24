Shopping Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.85 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $29.85 million and approximately $543,111.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $31.92 or 0.00093123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,113 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

