Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Shore Bancshares worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.