ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $79,780.61 and $97.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00834827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.