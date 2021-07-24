SHPING Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $624,343.24 and approximately $6,819.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars.

