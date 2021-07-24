Shyft Network 1-Day Volume Tops $123,077.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $62.11 million and $123,077.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00849315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

