SIBCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $640.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $458,869.07 and approximately $640.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,947.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.64 or 0.06364630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.01353238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00371952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00135583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.99 or 0.00612683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00373789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00291414 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,306,615 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

