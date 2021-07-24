SIBCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $451,846.62 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $451,846.62 and $410.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.61 or 0.06318093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.16 or 0.01321520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00365987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00138886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00604886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00370418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00285655 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,307,804 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

