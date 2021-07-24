Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is scheduled to be posting its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

SIFY opened at $3.23 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 7,174.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

