Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.82% of Silk Road Medical worth $84,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $47.85 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

