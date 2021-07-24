Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Outperform Rating at SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

SILK opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

